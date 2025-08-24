Karachi, Sindh Weather: Rain, gusty winds expected

KARACHI – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system lies over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over most upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Sunday night. However, rain may occur at isolated places in Tharparkar, Dadu, Karachi and surroundings.

On Monday, rain is expected at isolated places in Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mithi, Badin and surroundings during evening/night. Muggy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. The maximum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 40°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.