Isfahan hit by 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb as Iran-Israel tensions escalate

ISLAMABAD – The weapons storage facilities in Iran’s Isfahan were targeted with a 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb, the US media claimed as the tensions between Iran and Israel continue to intensify.

The reports suggested that the Israeli military claimed responsibility for striking missile production facilities in Tehran, stating that nearly 40 weapons manufacturing and research centres were hit in coordinated attacks.

The footage showing massive explosions in Isfahan surfaced on social media, drawing global attention to the scale of the strikes.

According to international reports, the operation involved heavy munitions designed to destroy underground installations. A US official was quoted as saying that bunker-buster bombs were used to target deeply buried facilities.

The bombardment of Isfahan is being described as one of the most intense attacks since the latest escalation in hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and their allies.

Meanwhile, multiple explosions were reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Local media said the blasts caused power outages in parts of eastern Tehran, while authorities are working to restore electricity in the affected areas.

In a strong reaction, Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, warned Israel to prepare for what he termed a “new regional order.” He said Israeli leadership had sought to expand its regional security framework, but resistance from allied groups in Lebanon and Yemen had challenged those plans.

Separately, the Iranian military claimed its air defence system shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone near Isfahan. The drone, commonly used for surveillance and precision strikes, is estimated to be worth around $30 million. Officials further claimed that a total of 146 drones have been intercepted so far during the ongoing escalation.