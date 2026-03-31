HBL PSL 11 points table update – Check who is topping the standings?

KARACHI – The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 points table is beginning to take shape after the initial six matches, with Karachi Kings topping the standings following two consecutive wins.

Karachi Kings have emerged as the early leaders with 4 points from 2 matches, maintaining an impressive net run rate of 0.524.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are in second and third place respectively, both with 2 points but differing net run rates, with Lahore Qalandars at 1.567 and Quetta Gladiators at 0.650.

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have also made strong starts, each winning their opening matches and earning 2 points apiece. The Sultans have a net run rate of 0.825, while Zalmi stand at 0.674.

At the bottom of the table, Rawalpindi Z and Islamabad United are yet to secure a win, with 0 points and negative net run rates of -0.674 and -0.825 respectively. Hyderabad Kingsmen have struggled the most so far, losing both matches and sitting at the bottom with a net run rate of -2.725.

Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmin in match number 7 of the tournament today.