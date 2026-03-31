Trump seeks to end Iran conflict without reopening Strait of Hormuz: reports

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump wanted to end the ongoing conflict with Iran without immediately taking action to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to the US media.

Reports claimed that Trump has instructed his advisers that a complex operation to reopen the waterway can be deferred while efforts to negotiate a resolution continue.

The reports come after Trump warned that failure to reach an agreement or delays in reopening the strait could result in targeted attacks on Iranian power plants, oil wells, and water treatment facilities.

The president emphasized that negotiations are ongoing with new representatives, describing them as “more reasonable” than previous counterparts.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leutwiler confirmed that discussions with Iran have been constructive, noting that Iran has agreed to some of the United States’ proposals.

During a press briefing, she said Trump aims to secure a deal with Iran before the April 6 deadline, though the overall conflict could continue for four to six weeks.

Leutwiler added that Trump may ask Gulf countries to contribute to the costs of the conflict, but that any final decision will rest with the president.

She added that the US opposes any toll taxes imposed by Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and expects around 20 oil tankers to pass through the waterway in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denied any direct talks with the US, stating that all communication has been conducted through intermediaries.

Conflict in Iran is not Britain’s War

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reiterated that the conflict in Iran is not Britain’s war. He emphasized that the UK will continue defensive measures, safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, and coordinate with international allies while protecting national and regional interests.

Amid these diplomatic developments, the Iranian military reported drone strikes targeting key Israeli defense infrastructure and weapons manufacturing centers in Tel Aviv.

According to the statement, facilities hit include the Elbit Systems, Kanfit, and Nof Hagil industrial zones, which produce missiles, defense systems—including Iron Dome components—drones, and electronic warfare equipment.

The Iranian military described the strikes as targeting sites central to weapons production and defense exports, highlighting the use of various military drones in the operation.