Is Nepal Army taking over power after PM Oli’s disgraced ouster?

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Sharma Oli stepped down after intense nationwide protests and violent clashes, reportedly at the insistence of the Chief of Army Staff, General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Media reports claim violent demonstrations broke out across country as Generation Z protesters rallied against strict social media restrictions. Clashes with police and law enforcement officials left at least 19 people dead, and two government ministers resigned in the wake of the unrest.

The protests escalated further on Tuesday, with demonstrators setting fire to the Parliament building, causing widespread chaos in the capital, Kathmandu. Following these events, sources report that General Shigdel advised the Prime Minister that the army could only restore order if he stepped down.

With Prime Minister’s resignation, Nepalese army effectively assumed administrative control, amid General Shigdel’s central role in managing the crisis. The situation shows Nepal’s fragile political environment, with the military now playing a critical role in stabilizing the country amid escalating public unrest.

Nepal Army Chief

Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sigdel urged agitators to remain calm. He even advised told Prime Minister KP Oli to resign, allowing army to regain control, and speculation emerged about his potential leadership role.

Army expressed regret over damage to public property and emphasized the need to protect national, cultural, and historical assets while maintaining social harmony and unity.

He had distinguished military career, including roles as Commandant of the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School, Director of Military Operations, and Vice Chief of Army Staff. He has served with UN peacekeeping missions and received multiple awards.