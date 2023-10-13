Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar’s marriage to ex-accountability bureau chief Saifur Rehman’s daughter Ayesha Saif ended after two years and it raises so many questions and people are also curious to know about the split.

The grandson of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif on late Thursday confirmed the separation on social media, and people started trolling Maryam Nawaz, the chief organizer of the former ruling party, who is known for her outspoken personality.

A day after the divorce, an alleged statement from Ayesha Saif, ex-wife of Junaid Safdar, surfaced online in which she openly blamed her ex-mother-in-law for ruining the ‘privacy of their married life’.

The social media post, doing rounds online, shows Ayesha hurling serious allegations at Maryam Nawaz. She mentioned clarifying some points about her divorce and said “The Almighty Allah says in the Holy Quran that He has created husband and wife so that they could live with each other peacefully.” She said although wealth and other facilities play an important part in today’s life, still that peace (Sukoon) that is associated with marriage was missing in my life.

Ayesha lamented that ‘Sukoon’ she was looking for was never there, after she tied the knot with Junaid Safdar. She also mentioned being happy after the divorce, adding “Unfortunately, my former mother-in-law did not pay heed to this basic human need”.

“Now I want to start my life afresh,” the post further reads.

In the previous post, Junaid called the news about his divorce true, as he called it an entirely private matter and urged the media to respect privacy. He hoped with this decision we find our peace InShaAllah.

Social media users also noticed that Junaid removed all pictures with his ex-wife from is official handles.