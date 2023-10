Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Friday announced the results for the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2022 pre-medical group.

Karachi Inter Part 2 Results 2023

The candidates can check the results here https://biek.edu.pk/default.asp

The results can also be checked on the Android app introduced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi; the application is available on Play Store.

Follow Pakistan Observer for more details on Karachi Results….