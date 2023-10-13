Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of Pakistan today evening/night and spread upper/central parts on Saturday.

Under these conditions, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat on Friday evening/night.

On Saturday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Isolated hailstorm is likely in plain areas and heavy falls in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Manshera and Abbottabad during the period.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where mercury rose as high as 36 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.