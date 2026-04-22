Is it wise to advise COVID vaccine?

With reference to the story titled Pak Saudi research finds COVID 19 vaccine safe, that appeared on 17 March 2026 in Daily Newspaper DAWN there are serious scientific flaws in the approach of findings reported. Link https://www.dawn.com/news/1982846.

For instance, it has not been disclosed whether the vaccine investigated is locally developed or is one of a few vaccines which are already available in the market. They have not reported the efficacy of the vaccine investigated in control.

There are several other scientific flaws that have not been discussed which are the underlying reasons for recommending reinvestigation of the reported findings by independent internationally recognized scientists globally accredited for their work in related domains of knowledge before recommending to administrate COVID 19 vaccine on mass population in order to prioritize public safety over commercial benefits. Vaccines are developed to prevent illnesses. Most of the vaccines developed so far are against the naturally prevailing pathogens whose pathogenesis pathways are different from those pathogens whose are accidently evolved or deliberately constructed. These unnaturally emerged pathogens generally provoke the initiation of syndromes in response of oxidative stress shifts affecting systemic physiology. Furthermore, generally on administration of traditionally developed vaccines against unnatural pathogens including COVID 19 virus adversely affects the illness and enhancing the complications and death rates as it has been observed in the cases of COVID 19.

Other few reasons to oppose COVID 19 vaccines mass administration include the fact that COVID 19 illness manifestations occur in response of copper and other nutritional deficiencies that occur as an outcome of COVID 19 virus entering target cells; administration of COVID 19 vaccines also involve penetration of COVID 19 virus in target cells; to acquire protective antibodies levels virus must enter target cells putting body on oxidative stress and nutritional deficiencies.

Above all, the little protection acquired by COVID 19 vaccination is not equally effective against COVID 19 variants evolved so far and is for a very limited time at a very high risk of causing side effects including short time side effects and long term side effects.

Based on earlier given reasons and the science knowledge of the relevant fields published in latest literature it is important to reinvestigate the reported findings before permitting COVID19 mass vaccination.

—The author is Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Karachi, Pakistan and Registered Scientist, Government of Pakistan.

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