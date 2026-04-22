One year on: IWT & Sindoor haunt India

ON 22 April 2025, a terror attack in famous tourist resort of IIOJK Pahalgam, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. Following the bleak precedence, Indian government immediately blamed Pakistan-based groups without any credible evidences.

From the outset, Islamabad offered impartial transparent joint investigations to unearth the facts. Indian denial of this fair offer and persistent fabricated rhetoric revolving around baseless cross-border terrorism accusations compelled Islamabad to call the incident a “false flag” operation designed to malign Pakistan.

Many unbiased analysts and think tanks opined that Indian intelligence agencies (predominantly RAW) planned the 2025 Pahalgam incident to influence domestic politics and gain international support against Pakistan. Unfolding of post Pahalgam terrorist attack hostile actions on part of India precisely reflect the bad intentions of Modi led BJP regime. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), closed border crossings, downgraded diplomatic ties, launched missile and drone strikes across international borders as well LOC inside Pakistan and AJK territories respectively. Jaw breaking retaliation from Pakistan will be remembered in the history as “humiliation” faced by India amid downing of flagship French fighter Raffale jets and stunning missile strikes launched by PAF and Army with exemplary professional precision and operational cohesion.

Although a ceasefire was implemented in May 2025, however, its attribution to USA has become a permanent source of irk for PM Narrinder Modi and his party BJP. It is more than evident that how Pahalgam false flag operation pushed the India down the slope as an irresponsible state among the comity of nations. Act of unilaterally holding in abeyance the IWT on the pretext of baseless cross-border accusations actually exposed India as regional peace spoiler .India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, despite the absence of any such provision within the Treaty, constitutes a direct challenge to the foundational principle of “pactasuntservanda”, thereby raising critical concerns about the erosion of binding obligations in international law and reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a defender of treaty sanctity.

Contrary to New Delhi’s irresponsible stance, Pakistan’s response to India’s unilaterally holding the IWT in abeyance portrays no reflexive victimhood, but a calibrated strategy of active legal resistance anchored in international law and institutional engagement. Through sustained diplomatic outreach and principled legal recourse, Pakistan has repositioned itself as a proactive defender of treaty integrity and the rules-based international order. In the evolving legal landscape surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan’s diplomatic and legal resilience is underscored by a series of significant procedural victories, including the Court of Arbitration’s decision, aligned with the position of Neutral Experts and reinforced by assessments from the United Nations Special Rapporteur, that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Water Treaty.

Pakistan’s successful filing of submissions, in contrast to India’s continued refusal to engage with established adjudicatory mechanisms, not only consolidates its standing as a law-abiding riparian, but also highlights a broader commitment to rules-based dispute resolution. In the broader perspective while Pakistan is gearing up to celebrate first anniversary of MeH successes, the Indian misadventures of “Phalgam false flag and operation Sindoor” have proven historic military and diplomatic fiasco for Modi regime.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.