DRAP asks PTA to block several websites, social media pages to curb online illegal sale of medicines

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block several websites and social media pages involved in the unauthorized online sale and promotion of medicines.

The DRAP said that the multiple digital platforms have been identified for allegedly selling pharmaceutical products without proper registration or approval. The authority has urged immediate action against these outlets to protect public health.

Officials said the online sale of unregistered and smuggled medicines poses serious risks to patients and the general public. DRAP also expressed concern over the growing trend of prescription drugs being advertised and sold on social media without medical supervision.

The regulator noted that medicines related to sexual health, weight management, and mental health are being particularly targeted for illegal online sales. It added that such advertising encourages self-medication, which can be dangerous and unlawful under existing drug regulations.

DRAP further revealed that some of the medicines being sold online are reportedly smuggled from India and Iran, raising additional safety and regulatory concerns.

The authority warned that substandard or counterfeit medicines can cause severe health complications and even prove fatal in some cases.

In its directive, DRAP has made prior approval mandatory for all pharmaceutical advertisements and cautioned that violations will result in strict legal action. Possible measures include fines, seizure of products, and prosecution under relevant laws.