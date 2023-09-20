Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 254,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 240,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1548.02 feet and was 150.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 143,000 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1234.10 feet, which was 184.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.—APP