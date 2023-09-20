Over 1,500 exhibitors from a total of 39 countries and regions are attending an agricultural hi-tech fair in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, according to the organizer. Under the theme of “soil health and food security,” the 30th China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair kicked off on Tuesday in the Yangling agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone. With Uzbekistan as the guest country of honor at this year’s fair, the five-day event will feature innovations in agricultural high-tech achievements, exchange activities, and hold 11 conferences and forums as well as eight exhibitions, among others.— Xinhua