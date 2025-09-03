Former England captains Cook, Vaughan suggest changes in Test cricket rules  

LONDON – Former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan have put forward proposals for amendments in the laws of Test cricket, focusing on the use of the new ball and substitution rules.

Alastair Cook suggested that the bowling side should be allowed to take a new ball at any stage between 30 and 160 overs, instead of the current fixed interval.

He argued that the availability of a new ball earlier in the innings would enhance the chances of bowlers to dismiss 20 batsmen, thereby making Test matches more competitive.

Michael Vaughan, on the other hand, stressed the need to revise the substitution rule, which currently applies only in the case of concussions.

He said it was unfair for players to leave the field due to injury but still return later to bat, citing India’s Rishabh Pant as an example in a recent series.

Vaughan questioned why replacements were allowed for concussions but not for other injuries.

He further pointed out that many other sports provide for injury substitutions and cricket should not remain an exception.

Vaughan also proposed the appointment of an independent doctor during Test matches to monitor and assess players’ injuries in order to ensure fairness and transparency.