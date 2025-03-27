Iran’s envoy hosts Iftaar on eve of International Al-Quds Day

Ummah’s unity must for liberation of Palestine: Reza

Iran’s Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam has emphasized Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine and the people of Gaza who are putting up heroic resistance in the face of the worst brutalities and aggression by the Israeli forces.

He was speaking at an iftaar dinner his embassy hosted on the eve of the International Quds Day.

The ambassador called for unity among the Muslim world to resist the Israeli aggression and support the just cause of Palestine.

Eminent Pakistani political and religious leaders, ambassadors and diplomats also attended the event.

Among the Pakistani speakers who expressed solidarity with Palestine and supported Iran’s principled stance included former Information Ministers Raja Zafarul Haq and Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch, PTI’s Noorul Haq Qadri, Ali Muhammad Khan, religious figures MWM’s Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Rizvi, Pir Haider Shah Gilani and others.

They expressed concerns over the indifference by the world powers to the humanitarian crisis and mass murder taking place in Gaza.

The Iranian envoy praised Pakistan’s strong stance on the issue and urged collective action for the liberation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem).

Ambassador Moghadam highlighted the significance of Quds Day, which was declared by Imam Khomeini as an annual day of solidarity with Palestinians on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Over the years, the day has gained global importance, with millions across the world protesting against Israeli occupation and Western support for Tel Aviv.

Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Iranian envoy said that since October 7, 2023, the world has witnessed two stark realities including the continued aggression and genocide perpetrated by Israel, with full support from Western powers and the United States and the resilience of Hamas, which, despite Israeli military attempts, has emerged stronger, particularly after ceasefires and prisoner exchanges.

He noted that Israel, once determined to eliminate Hamas, is now being forced to engage in direct negotiations.

Reaffirming Iran’s stance, Moghadam said, “With the grace and power of Almighty Allah, we will continue on this path until the complete liberation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

He condemned the silence and inaction of some governments and Western media censorship, accusing them of attempting to suppress awareness of Israeli war crimes.

However, he emphasized that global consciousness is rising, and those responsible for the atrocities are being held accountable before the world’s conscience.

The ambassador thanked Pakistan’s government, people, and media for their unwavering support of Palestine.

He acknowledged the role of Pakistani voices in raising awareness and strengthening the global movement against Israeli occupation.