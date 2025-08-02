Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Pakistan on first official visit

LAHORE – Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday on a two-day official visit, marking his first trip to the country since taking office.

He was warmly received at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport by Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The airport was specially decorated with the national flags of both countries for the occasion. A red carpet was rolled out to honor the visiting dignitary, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

President Pezeshkian will pay his respects at the mausoleum of national poet Allama Iqbal in Lahore before departing for Islamabad later in the evening.

During his visit, the Iranian President is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Speaking to the media before his departure from Iran, President Pezeshkian said the visit aims to strengthen economic and trade ties between the two neighboring countries. He emphasized that key issues including border security and regional peace would be discussed.

Highlighting the potential of border markets and cross-border connectivity, President Pezeshkian said such initiatives could open new avenues for cooperation. He expressed hope that bilateral trade could be expanded to reach $10 billion.

He also voiced Iran’s interest in playing an active role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the broader One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative, which he said could provide Iran with a gateway to Europe.

President Pezeshkian reaffirmed that efforts to undermine Islamic unity between Pakistan and Iran would not succeed.