Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian will pay a two-day state visit to Pakistan from Saturday (tomorrow).

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Senior Ministers, and other high-ranking officials.

During his stay, President Pezeshkian will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It is first official visit of Dr. Pezeshkian to Pakistan as President of Iran.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Iran on 26th of May this year. The visit of Iranian President is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

According to IRNA, Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in as the country’s new Iranian president at an inauguration ceremony that took place at Iran’s parliament.

“I as the president, in front of the Holy Quran and the people of Iran, swear to Almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country,” Pezeshkian said in the ceremony broadcast live on state TV.

Pezeshkian was the 9th president in the history of Iran who took the oath of office during the ceremony that began at 16:00 local time in the main hall of the Iranian parliament in Tehran.

More than 70 foreign delegates, including senior officials and secretary generals of regional and international bodies, attended Iran’s President Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

From Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new president on Sunday who won the July 5 runoff.

He emerged victorious in the second round of the presidential election on July 5 defeating former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, garnering 53.7% of the vote, while Jalili received 44.3%, according to final results announced by the Interior Ministry.

The snap election was called shortly after President Ebrahim Raisi lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in May.

According to Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, the president will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence.

As per parliamentary rules, Pezeshkian will officially renounce his lawmaker mandate on July 31, Yousefi added.