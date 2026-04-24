Iranian FM Araghchi to visit Oman and Russia after Pakistan visit: report

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to embark on regional diplomatic tour beginning Friday evening, with key stops in Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow, aimed at urgent consultations over bilateral relations and rapidly escalating regional tensions.

Iranian news agency called it a key diplomatic engagement, as the visit remained in spotlight due to the escalation of tensions in the region. Araghchi is also expected to discuss regional peace and security, as well as future diplomatic steps, during meetings with the leadership of Pakistan, Oman, and Russia.

Authorities in Pakistan confirmed that Araghchi has already engaged in high-level phone discussions with senior Pakistani leadership. During these exchanges, Islamabad strongly stressed the need to keep diplomatic channels open and active, while Tehran in turn praised Pakistan’s role as a vital communication bridge between the concerned parties.

The high-profile visit comes at moment of deepening crisis in the region, with tensions between Iran and the United States reaching new heights, with focus now shifts toward maritime security and naval blockades, alongside a growing series of incidents in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, where vessel seizures and military exchanges have further inflamed an already volatile situation.

Diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain fragile and uncertain. A major sticking point continues to be Iran’s demand that certain restrictive measures, including what it describes as a blockade, be lifted before any return to formal negotiations. US has firmly refused to accept such preconditions.

Despite no major breakthrough, American officials are reportedly still signaling openness to further talks, with logistical and preparatory arrangements said to be quietly underway, suggesting backchannel diplomacy has not completely broken down.

Earlier rounds of negotiations also exposed internal complexities within Iran’s decision-making structure, with multiple centers of influence shaping the country’s negotiating posture.

In these negotiations, Pakistan remained key regional facilitator, actively encouraging dialogue and hosting diplomatic engagement efforts.