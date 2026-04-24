Iranian delegation likely to reach Islamabad tonight as Second Round of US Talks nears

Islamabad is bracing for a major diplomatic development as an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in the capital tonight for what could become a decisive second round of US–Iran peace talks.

Officials said US logistics and security team is already on the ground in Islamabad, with extensive preparations underway for the potential high-level negotiations. The presence of foreign technical and security personnel has further fueled expectations of imminent diplomatic activity.

Breakthrough is expected soon in ongoing US–Iran engagement being facilitated in the Pakistani capital, raising the stakes around tonight’s expected arrival.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi held a key telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two discussed the fast-evolving regional situation, the fragile ceasefire environment, and continued diplomatic efforts linked to US–Iran engagement.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Dar stressed the critical importance of sustained dialogue to resolve outstanding issues and promote regional stability, while Araghchi praised Pakistan’s “consistent and constructive facilitation role” in supporting ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In another development reported by Iranian state media IRNA, Araghchi also held a separate telephone call with Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir. However, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and military spokesperson have neither confirmed nor denied the report, and there is no independent verification of such contact from official Islamabad sources.

Adding to the growing buildup, reports suggest that earlier this week at least nine US aircraft landed in Islamabad, carrying communications systems, vehicles, security personnel, and technical staff—underscoring the scale of logistical preparations ahead of the anticipated talks.

With multiple diplomatic and security developments converging at once, Islamabad now finds itself at the center of a potentially pivotal moment in US–Iran relations.