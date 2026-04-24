Pentagon Leaked Emails reveal US Plan to sideline Spain, Turkey, and the UK in NATO

ISLAMABAD – Alleged leaked Pentagon emails sparked controversy as US is considering role of certain NATO allies amid Iran War.

The highly confidential email allegedly linked to US Department of Defense surfaced amid the ongoing war with Iran, and the contents are nothing short of explosive, which are in line with Trump’s rhetoric.

The leaked email contains dramatic proposal recommending that Spain be expelled from NATO.

The alleged document claims that tensions escalated sharply after Madrid refused to support US in Iran conflict. Instead, Spain reportedly opposed the US position outright and went as far as closing its airspace to American military aircraft.

Pentagon’s alleged stance in email is bluntm, a Spanish government not only failed to cooperate during wartime but also made statements viewed as supportive of Iran, raising questions within U.S. defense circles about its continued role in NATO.

Pentagon Leaked Emails

NATO Expulsions on the Table

The email suggests removing countries from NATO that allegedly complicated U.S. military operations during the Iran war. Spain is explicitly mentioned as a primary candidate.

Internal Alliance Restructuring

It further proposes stripping key positions from member states deemed “weak links” during the conflict. Shockingly, this includes references to both Turkey and the UK, the two long-standing NATO members.

Global Geopolitical Realignment

The email indicates that United States is reassessing its diplomatic backing of European colonial-era territorial claims, including Britain’s position on the Falkland Islands.

Despite the storm created by leak, the email reportedly stressed that the United States has no current intention of leaving NATO or shutting down its military bases abroad.

Instead, the emerging strategy appears to focus on restructuring the alliance by removing what it describes as “uncooperative or destabilizing members.”

NATO response on Leaks

NATO clarified that its founding treaty does not include any provision for suspending or expelling a member state. The statement came after a report suggested that the United States might consider Spain’s membership in relation to disagreements over policy on Iran.

Spain’s Prime Minister rejected the claims, saying decisions are based on official government positions, not informal emails. Germany and other European officials also made claear that Spain’s NATO membership is not in question.

This contradicts earlier speculation that Washington itself might withdraw from NATO altogether.