Iran-US talks likely to be held in Islamabad on April 28

ISLAMABAD – Iran–United States talks may take place on Tuesday, April 28, in Islamabad, the diplomatic sources told Pakistan Observer on Friday.

The sources familiar with the development said that both sides are being engaged through indirect diplomatic channels, with Pakistan playing a mediating role to facilitate dialogue.

Pakistan, they said, is making efforts to resolve the conflict by using maximum diplomatic strength.

Earlier, on April 21, the reports suggested that Iran had informed the United States via a Pakistani intermediary that it would not participate in scheduled talks in Islamabad on Wednesday, citing lack of progress and current deadlock in negotiations.

Iranian media, including reports attributed to IRGC-linked outlets, claimed that Tehran had raised concerns over what it described as Washington’s failure to uphold previous understandings. It was also reported that Iran had initially agreed to a 10-point framework and a ceasefire arrangement facilitated through Pakistan, but later withdrew from participation due to what it called inconsistent US positions.

The reports further stated that additional conditions introduced by the United States beyond the agreed framework contributed to the breakdown in talks.

Separately, a senior Iranian official, speaking to international media, said Pakistan’s efforts to persuade the United States regarding the lifting of a naval blockade and the release of a seized Iranian vessel and its crew have not yet yielded results.

The official added that Iran could reconsider participation in the talks if the United States moves away from its policy of pressure and coercion, accusing Washington of introducing new complications instead of resolving outstanding issues.

The diplomatic observers say the discussions remain fluid, and final confirmation regarding the proposed April 28 meeting is still awaited.