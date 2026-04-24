Gold slides below Rs491,000 in Pakistan amid global tweaks; Check New Prices

Gold and silver prices continued their downward spiral, with both international and local markets feeling the pressure of a broader commodities pullbacK.

In global trading, gold dropped sharply by $29 per ounce, settling at $4,685. The decline in international bullion prices immediately rippled into Pakistan’s domestic market, dragging local rates lower.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan fell by Rs2,900, bringing it down to Rs490,862. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,486, closing at Rs420,835.

Silver also came under sustained selling pressure. The per-tola price slipped by Rs142 to Rs7,957, while the rate for 10 grams dropped by Rs122, settling at Rs6,821.

The weakness was not limited to precious metals alone. In broader global commodities trading, spot silver fell 0.7% to $74.88 per ounce. Platinum also declined by 1.4% to $1,978.84, reflecting weakening investor sentiment across the sector. However, palladium moved slightly against the trend, gaining 0.4% to reach $1,475.35.

With repeated losses across metals markets, traders are closely watching global signals as volatility continues to shape price movements in both international and Pakistani markets.