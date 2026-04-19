Exams postponed as Islamabad gears up for second round of US-Iran talks

Several universities across Islamabad and Rawalpindi have postponed scheduled examinations and shifted to online classes ahead of expected US-Iran talks.

International Islamic University Islamabad shifted to online classes from April 20 to April 24 to avoid on-campus activity during the much-anticipated Islamabad Talks.

It also postponed midterm examinations scheduled for April 20 and 21. IIUI administration also enforced a four-day working week (Monday to Thursday) for non-teaching staff, while also allowing 50% of employees to work from home. This hybrid arrangement will remain in effect from April 20 to April 30.

Rawalpindi’s Barani University also shifted all classes to online until April 26. It has also ordered the complete closure of its main campus for one week.

Rawalpindi Medical University has postponed all scheduled examinations for Allied Health Sciences students. New examination dates will be announced later.

These coordinated precautionary measures are being taken in anticipation of possible developments linked to the ongoing Iran–US tensions, which are being closely monitored and are believed to be influencing the current security outlook in the region.