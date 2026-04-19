PM Shehbaz speaks with Iranian President in cordial call

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation.

He appreciated Iran’s engagement in the Islamabad Talks and recent discussions with Field Marshal Asim Munir during his Tehran visit.

Shehbaz also shared insights from his recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye,

“I had a warm and constructive conversation with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian this evening on the evolving regional situation. I appreciated Iran’s engagement, including its high-level delegation to Islamabad for the historic talks, and recent discussions with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran. I also shared insights from my recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye,” he stated in a post on X.

I had a warm and constructive conversation with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian this evening on the evolving regional situation. I appreciated Iran’s engagement, including its high-level delegation to Islamabad for the historic talks, and recent discussions with Field Marshal… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 19, 2026

He assured to play the role as an honest and sincere facilitator of lasting peace and regional stability.

“I assured him that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan remains fully committed to its role as an honest and sincere facilitator of lasting peace and regional stability,” the post reads.