Iran damages US military assets, leaves American personnel injured at Saudi airbase

TEHRAN/RIYADH – Iran carried out a missile attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, damaging US military assets and injuring American personnel, according to US media reports.

A US official said several refueling aircraft were hit in the strike, while at least 12 US troops sustained injuries. Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

Separately, Iranian state television claimed that attempts by three container ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz were blocked.

The Iranian Navy stated that the vessels, belonging to different countries, were forced to turn back, further heightening tensions in the strategically important waterway.

Iran confirms Israeli strikes on infrastructure, warns of strong response

A senior Iranian military official has confirmed that Israel carried out attacks on key infrastructure inside Iran, warning of a strong response.

General Majid Mousavi, head of aerospace for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in a statement on social media that Israel had targeted Iran’s critical infrastructure.

“You tested us once before. The world is watching you play with fire again. In this game, you have attacked Iran’s infrastructure — now wait for the response,” he said.

He further warned that “this time, it will not be a matter of an eye for an eye,” signaling a potentially escalatory retaliation.

It took place despite an earlier statement by US President Donald Trump opposing attacks on Iran’s energy facilities.

The reports suggested that Israel targeted an Iranian power plant, two steel factories, and a civilian nuclear installation in the strikes, raising fears of further escalation in the region.