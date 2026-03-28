Public holiday announced on April 1 as notification issued

SAHIWAL – A holiday has been declared in Sahiwal on April 1 (Wednesday) to mark the Urs of Hazrat Baba Muhammad Panah.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Samiullah Farooq has issued a notification in this regard confirming that Wednesday will be a local holiday to allow residents to participate in the religious celebrations.

What the Notification States

In exercise of the powers conferred upon me wide Notification No. SOW-I (S&GAD) 2-1/2025 dated 19.01.2026, issued by Government of the Punjab, Services General Administration Department (Section Welfare-I). I, Capt (R) Samiullah Farooq. Deputy Commissioner, Sahiwal, hereby declare 1st April, 2026 (Wednesday) as local holiday within the revenue limits of Sahiwal district, on the eve of “Urs of Hazrat Baba Muhammad Pannah” at Kameer (120/9-L.) Sahiwal.

This notification shall not affect examination Schedule of Education Department and any other specific duties assign by the competent forum.

Earlier, the Punjab government has declared a local public holiday in Lahore on March 28 to mark the annual Mela Chiraghan festival, which celebrates the Urs of the revered Sufi saint Shah Hussain, also known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

An official notification stated that the holiday will apply only to district-level offices and their subordinate departments within Lahore District.