HBL PSL 2026: Franchise owners urge PM Shehbaz to allow fans in stadiums

LAHORE – The owners of various franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) have urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow fans in stadiums during the ongoing 2026 season.

In separate messages shared on social media, the franchise owners appealed to the government to permit fans’ return, stressing that the tournament remains incomplete without public participation.

Atif Rana, owner of Lahore Qalandars, said the PSL is a celebration of Pakistan cricket but feels incomplete without fans. He requested the prime minister and the chief minister to allow spectators back into grounds.

Ali Tareen, owner of Multan Sultans, said all stakeholders want fans to return to stadiums.

Ahsan Tahir, owner of Rawalpindi team, said cricket cannot exist without fans, adding that it belongs to the people and thrives on their energy.

Javed Afridi, owner of Peshawar Zalmi, remarked that the PSL unites the nation and that fans’ passion is its true spirit.

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, said the energy of fans is the heartbeat of the league and without them the event feels incomplete.

Fawad Sarwar, owner of Hyderabad Kingsmen, said fans were greatly missed in the opening match and called for the return of crowd excitement.

The owner of Karachi Kings also expressed disappointment over empty stadiums during matches, urging authorities to reconsider and allow spectators to attend games.