Iran congratulates Pakistan on Election to UN Human Rights Council

ISLAMABAD — Iran extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the sixth time.

In a statement, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, conveyed his warm felicitations to the Government and people of Pakistan, noting that the country’s election with a resounding 178 votes reflects the international community’s continued confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy and human rights.

“This remarkable achievement highlights Pakistan’s steadfast dedication to the promotion and protection of human rights at the global level,” Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam said.

He further emphasized that Iran and Pakistan have long maintained exemplary cooperation in various international fora, including the UNHRC. The envoy expressed optimism that Pakistan’s renewed membership would create new opportunities to further strengthen bilateral collaboration and advance shared goals in human rights and other areas of mutual interest.

Pakistan’s successful election to the UNHRC underscores its growing diplomatic influence and its active role in shaping global human rights discourse.

This is the sixth time Pakistan has earned a seat since the HRC’s formation in 2006. The election reflects the global community’s confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

During its term, Islamabad plans to focus on civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, while continuing to raise awareness about human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.