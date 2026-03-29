Quadrilateral huddle discusses ways to end Middle East conflict

The quadrilateral huddle of foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt stressed the need for an immediate end to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the participants discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

The meeting, attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, agreed that war served no one’s interests and discussed ways to bring an early and permanent end to the conflict.

“The Foreign Ministers held a very detailed and in-depth discussion on the current regional situation. We also discussed the possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region”, Dar stated in a post shared on X (former Twitter).

🔊PR No.8️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Statement by the Deputy Prime Minister /Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Conclusion of 2nd Meeting of Four Foreign Ministers 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JpUbUdhzLb — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 29, 2026

“The Foreign Ministers expressed concerns that the ongoing conflict is extremely unfortunate for its devastating impact on lives and livelihoods across the wider region. We agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction”, the post reads.

“I briefed the visiting Foreign Ministers on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. The visiting Foreign Ministers expressed their full support for the initiative. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed unity to contain the situation, reduce the risk of military escalations and create conditions for structured negotiations between relevant parties,” Dar stated in the post.

The Foreign Ministers advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts and to promote regional peace and harmony.

“We called for upholding principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states”, the post reads.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed ways and means to further strengthen cooperation among the four brotherly countries.

“As you know, under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has maintained regular engagement with our regional and international partners. Pakistan has remained actively involved in all efforts and initiatives aimed at bringing this conflict to an end.

Pakistan also has a very important relationship with the United States. We have remained actively engaged with the US leadership as well, as part of our efforts to de-escalate the situation and find a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“In this context, Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks. Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict”.

“I had a detailed telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China fully supports Pakistan’s initiative to host Iran-US talks. Similarly, I had a telephonic conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations. The Secretary General has expressed his full support for the peace initiative by Pakistan. I have also held several telephone conversations with my counterparts from different countries around the world. They have all extended their full support and confidence in our efforts”, the post reads.

“Therefore, there is a strong appreciation and support among all our friends for the efforts being made by Pakistan. We will continue our efforts with sincerity and commitment. Pakistan will require prayers and support of the entire international community for the success of its endeavour to achieve peace and bring a permanent end to this war”, the post further reads.