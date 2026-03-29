PSL 2026: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in last-over thriller

Karachi Kings edged past Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 last-over thriller at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Chasing a below-par 129-run target for victory, Karachi Kings crossed the finish line with four wickets and three balls remaining.

Mohammad Waseem was the top scorer for Kings, who made 38 off 37 balls, laced with three fours and one maximum. Saa Baig contributed 19 off 21 balls, Moeen Ali 18 off 21 balls, Azam Khan an unbeaten 14 off 12 balls, Khushdil Shah 13 off 14 balls, and Abbas Afridi an unbeaten 10 off two balls.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged four wickets while Haris Rauf and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket each. Adam Zampa was named player of the match.

Opting to bat first, Lahore Qalandars kept losing wickets at crucial stages and ended up at 128/9 in their quota of 20 overs.

Abdullah Shafique was the highest scorer for defending champions with 33 off 24 balls, hitting four fours and one maximum. Haseebullah Khan made 28 off 30 balls, Sikandar Raza 19 off 21 balls, Mohammad Naeem 13 off 12 balls, and Parvez Hossain Emon 12 off 12 balls.

Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza bagged two wickets each, while Hasan Ali, Salman Agha and Abbas Afridi took one wicket apiece.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza