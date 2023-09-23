Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok star Iqra Kanwal’s Nikah was solemnised with Areeb Pervaiz on Friday.

The social media influencer dropped the candid moments online, delighting fans with snaps from her Nikkah ceremony. For her big day, Iqra donned a traditional Golden and white Lehenga embellished with mirror and stone work.

The pictures show the duo posing for the Nikah photoshoot, and the pictures were no less than a delight for fans.

Courtesy: iqrakanwal.official/Instagram

The Nikkah ceremony of YouTube celeb was also attended by top creators, and the pictures and clips from the event are all over the internet.