The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted warm and humid weather for Karachi and most parts of Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are also penetrating the upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, warm and humid weather is expected in most parts of Sindh including Karachi on Saturday night and the following two days.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 26-28 C on Sunday and Monday.

Relative humidity in the morning will remain in the range of 70-80 per cent in the morning and 60-70 per cent in the evening on these two days.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Sindh including the port city during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 40 C

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.