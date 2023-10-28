LAHORE- The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is gearing up for its inaugural public rally in Jahanian, Punjab, today. The event is marked by meticulous preparations and arrangements.

A massive stage measuring a hundred feet in width and soaring to a height of 40 feet has been readied for the IPP rally. The rally venue boasts over 30,000 chairs to accommodate attendees. The rally will feature a keynote address by IPP Chairman, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The party’s agenda includes additional rallies in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur as part of the second phase of their public engagement efforts.

According to a party spokesperson, the IPP’s rally series is set to kick off on October 28 in Khanewal, with plans to conduct a total of 9 rallies in the initial phase. The rallies will be taken out in other cities of Punjab. The schedule indicates that the first rally will be taken out in Hafizabad on November 3 then in Narowal on November 9, Layyah on November 12, Kasur on November 17, Gujranwala on November 20, Jhang on November 24, Sahiwal on December 2, and Faisalabad on December 9.

In the midst of these preparations, Awn Chaudhry issued a call to the public to come forth from their homes, emphasizing the importance of a stable and robust Pakistan. He has expressed the belief that a new dawn is on the horizon for South Punjab.

It may be mentioned here that today’s power show of the IPP is the first power show since its establishment earlier this year. The IPP leaders earlier decided to hold their power show in Jhang but later they changed the venue. They are quite determined for their success. Many PTI leaders including Andleeb Abbas, Sadia Sohail Rana and Sumaira Bukhari have joined the party.

Firdous Ashiq Awan briefed the media just a day before about their power show, hoping that it will be a success.