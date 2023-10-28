ISLAMABAD- The federal government unveiled an updated Hajj package designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience for travelers, introducing a shorter 20 to 25-day program with additional allowances, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that the federal cabinet is expected to grant approval to the anticipated Hajj Policy for the year 2024 early next month.

They pointed out that the official Hajj scheme is expected to accommodate over 90,000 pilgrims, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and accessible Hajj experience for all.

The economy package, tailored to cater to a broader spectrum of pilgrims, will maintain its 40-day duration, in line with past practices.

The move is accompanied by a series of progressive changes aimed at improving the overall journey for pilgrims.

One key feature of this policy is the continuation of the sponsorship Hajj scheme, which specifically caters to overseas Pakistanis. To alleviate the financial burden on pilgrims, the sources said that the individuals who opt to pay their Hajj expenses in dollars would be exempt from the conventional lottery system, providing a more streamlined process.

Another significant enhancement is the flexibility for pilgrims to choose a residence in Madina Munawara for a duration ranging from 4 to 8 days, offering greater convenience and customization options.

Every pilgrim, they said, would receive a specially designed bag featuring the Pakistani flag, a QR code for easy identification, and relevant information.

The government is also expected to launch a dedicated mobile app for online registration of Hajj applications, streamlining the administrative aspects of the pilgrimage.