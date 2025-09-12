Dar’s strategic leadership in economy & diplomacy

THERE is no doubt that his role as Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister has been crucial in pulling Pakistan out of international diplomatic isolation.

His diplomacy has assured the world that Pakistan desires peace, cooperation and development. He is continuously working to enhance Pakistan’s prestige on both economic and diplomatic fronts and has provided outstanding services for improving the economy based on financial expertise. Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar is Pakistan’s fourth Deputy Prime Minister and 39th Foreign Minister. He is also the Leader of the House in the Senate. Senator Dar serves on various constitutional and cabinet committees: he is the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization, a member of the Council of Common Interests, a member of the Cabinet Committee on Chinese investment projects and the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee overseeing airport outsourcing in Pakistan.

Senator Dar has previously served four times as Pakistan’s Finance Minister. His name in Pakistani politics is fundamentally linked with the economy. However, his role as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in the current government appears to differ from those of traditional foreign ministers. While other foreign ministers primarily focus on political and strategic issues, his strategy revolves around prioritizing economic cooperation, investment and global confidence-building in Pakistan’s foreign policy, rather than conventional political and strategic priorities. This is also his most distinct diplomatic identity. Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has positively represented his homeland at international forums. After the military fiercely responded to Indian aggression in the battlefield, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar defended national interests in direct meetings with world leaders, which is commendable. The confidence with which he presented Pakistan’s position at various global meetings has allowed Pakistan to regain its lost standing in the international community.

The hosting of the Shanghai Conference in Pakistan and the success at the SCO summit held in Tianjin, along with the alliance of Russia, China and Pakistan, indicate that new alignments are being established in the region and that the journey from the West to the East has sent a clear message to American imperialism that the center of power is shifting towards Asia. The Non-invitation to the Indian Prime Minister to the Chinese military parade reflects the changing strategic cooperation in the region. The Deputy Prime Minister has not confined diplomacy to mere statements but has also emphasized creating new opportunities for economic cooperation, trade links and investment. This has been the reason for positive messages coming from the international community for the stability of Pakistan’s economy.

Undoubtedly, under Ishaq Dar’s leadership, new paths, balance and renewed confidence have emerged in Pakistan’s foreign policy. Expanding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is among his significant achievements, as he assured Beijing that Pakistan is a safe and committed partner, initiating new projects and extending this initiative to Afghanistan. Progress on a trade agreement with the United States and potential partnerships in the energy and mining sectors have injected new life into the economy. Inviting dialogue with India amidst tense circumstances reflects his maturity, while new economic and energy projects with the UAE and Gulf countries further highlight his successful diplomacy. Discussions with Saudi leadership on oil and energy, securing investments and protecting Pakistani workers’ rights in Qatar and the UAE remain hallmarks of his efforts. Alongside economic diplomacy, he raised the Kashmir issue and firmly advocated peace in the Middle East, condemning Israeli brutality and supporting Gaza.

Pakistan stood firm with Iran against Zionist attacks, as evidenced by the resounding “Thank You Pakistan” chants in the Iranian Parliament, which echoed worldwide. Currently, Pakistan stands with its brotherly country against Israeli aggression in Qatar. Major financial institutions have always played a significant indirect role in Pakistan’s foreign policy. As Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar made direct contact with these institutions, leveraging his expertise for Pakistan’s financial stability. Whether negotiating with the IMF or dealing with World Bank projects, his aim has been to steer Pakistan towards investment and trade partnerships instead of loans. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has also made important visits to Azerbaijan, Belgium, Egypt, Gambia, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom. These visits have provided an important opportunity to enhance bilateral relations, promote significant political understanding and strengthen trade and investment ties.

After a thirteen-year hiatus, a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Bangladesh on August 23, 2025. Earlier, Dar had met Bangladesh’s Foreign Advisor Toheed Hussain during the summit of non-aligned countries, a goodwill meeting that helped break the ice. Nearly half a century ago, Eastern Pakistan was separated under an Indian conspiracy, but now both governments are filled with goodwill sentiments. A new reconciliation phase has begun, bringing the two brotherly countries closer. The visit under Dar’s leadership proved highly successful, as the discussions, agreements and memorandums of understanding that emerged were undeniably significant. Six agreements and MoUs were signed in Dhaka at a ceremony, strengthening bilateral ties. While some bitter truths were mentioned, Dar’s diplomatic skill provided solutions. He emphasized that instead of living in the past, we must move forward, as this is the truth of the era and the path to reconciliation. If measures to restore maritime links and direct air flights between Karachi and Chittagong materialize, it could significantly transform South Asian trade, positioning both nations to benefit. This visit not only marked a breakthrough in relations but also laid the foundation for enduring cooperation and stability in the region.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

([email protected])