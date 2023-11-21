Apple launched its first phone in 2007 and in the last 1.5 decade, the US-based tech giant introduced some of the finest devices that comes with uniform design elements and are touted to be more user-friendly, and iPhone 13 series was equally impressive.

Apple iPhone 15 was introduced two months back but the older models like the iPhone 13 remain in demand.

iPhones are way ahead of Android devices, and amid soaring demand, price of Apple phones is moving upwards, and even older generation models including iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost double than a new Android phones.

In countries like Pakistan, Apple phones come with huge taxes due to Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty on high-end devices.

iPhone 13 PTA Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 13 Rs118,400 iPhone 13 mini Rs113,600 iPhone 13 Pro Rs133,100 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs137,900

iPhone 13 PTA Tax With CNIC