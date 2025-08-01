Battling climate extremes in Pakistan

TORRENTIAL monsoon rains triggered rapid cloudbursts in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Talagang, overwhelming natural waterways and flood control infrastructure.

In Rawalpindi, the Nullah Lai overflowed violently, inundating low lying neighborhoods and forcing urgent evacuations. Simultaneously, Chakwal and Talagang saw farm fields and residential areas submerged by swollen streams and flash floods. As of mid July, over 100 lives have been lost, nearly 400 injured and thousands displaced prompting the government to declare a flood emergency in all three districts.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate related disasters can be attributed to several factors. Rising global temperatures are amplifying the intensity and unpredictability of monsoon systems, producing heavier and more extreme rainfall events. The country’s geographic and topographic exposure also plays a significant role, with Punjab’s varied terrain making it prone to cloudburst induced flooding. Additionally, aging infrastructure and rapid urban growth have increased the risk of flooding, while diminished natural flood buffers due to deforestation and clogging of streams have further exacerbated the problem.

Climate change is having far reaching impacts on Pakistan, including increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns. The country’s glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, threatening water supplies and increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods. Moreover, climate change is affecting agricultural productivity, leading to food insecurity and economic losses. The health impacts of climate change are also significant, with increased risk of heat-related illnesses, water borne diseases and mental health issues.

The simultaneous cloudbursts across regions strained key water-control structures, including the Tarbela Dam, Mangla Dam, Chashma Barrage and Head Maralla. The Tarbela Dam’s water level surged near maximum capacity, while Mangla Dam hit its dead level, forcing a halt on downstream outflows. The system’s overwhelm underscores how multiple cloudburst events can cascade through Pakistan’s water infrastructure, highlighting the need for robust and resilient water management systems.

In response to the disaster, Pakistan’s National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, together with army helicopters and rescue teams, undertook large-scale evacuations, delivered aid and set up relief camps. Authorities also issued warnings about further extreme rainfall and heightened risk of landslides, urging travelers to steer clear of affected regions. The government’s swift response has been crucial in saving lives and providing relief to those affected.

To build resilience against future disasters, Pakistan can take several steps. Upgrading infrastructure, such as reinforcing and enlarging canals, dams and floodplains, can help handle extreme rainfall. Nature-based defenses, including massive tree planting campaigns and rehabilitation of wetlands, can also reduce runoff and absorb rainfall. Smart urban and land-use planning, including zoning laws and flood-proof building design standards, can prevent construction near stream beds and flood-prone areas. Additionally, early-warning technology and community alerts, education and public engagement can help communities prepare for and respond to floods.

The devastating cloudbursts and floods are clear evidence that Pakistan is already feeling the effects of climate change. While Pakistan cannot stop the changing climate, it can act decisively to reduce vulnerabilities by combining infrastructure upgrades, nature based solutions, community preparedness and smarter urban planning. By taking the right steps, Pakistan can shield its people from future disasters and build a safer, more resilient future. The July 2025 floods may be a wake-up call, but with determination and action, Pakistan can emerge stronger and more resilient.

