Powering Pak future with cloud infrastructure

IN an era defined by digital acceleration, transformation is no longer just about connectivity—it’s about computational strength.

While high-speed internet and widespread 4G coverage and the advent of 5G have laid the foundation for digital progress, they are only part of the equation. To truly compete and lead in the global digital economy, Pakistan must now place cloud infrastructure at the forefront of its digital agenda. A next-generation cloud ecosystem—one that is secure, scalable, sovereign and capable of powering our enterprises and empowering our institutions—is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

To make this shift, Pakistan must now evolve from being merely a digitally connected nation to a computationally capable one. While the telecommunications sector has played a vital role in enabling connectivity—recently surpassing the 200 million mark! —we now face the pressing need to build the infrastructure that can process, analyze and act on the data we generate and the infrastructures we house. The gap between our current digital capabilities and what is required to thrive in an AI-driven global economy is growing rapidly. This is not just about keeping pace—it’s about ensuring Pakistan’s relevance and resilience in the emerging digital world order.

Pakistan’s cloud landscape is still evolving—fragmented and significantly underutilized. While global markets are rapidly adopting agile, scalable cloud technologies, many local enterprises remain reliant on capital-intensive, on-premises infrastructure. Adoption of public cloud solutions continues to lag due to concerns over data sovereignty, latency issues and limited awareness of locally-hosted alternatives. Despite these barriers, the need for cloud infrastructure has never been more pressing. Startups, SMEs and public sector organizations increasingly demand secure, cost-effective and high-performance digital platforms to accelerate innovation, enhance competitiveness and cater to a fast-growing digital-first population.

Recognizing these challenges and the growing urgency for localized solutions, Pakistan’s cloud services landscape has begun to take shape. Over the past decade, several players have laid the groundwork by introducing locally-hosted offerings tailored to the country’s unique regulatory and performance needs. As Pakistan accelerates cloud adoption, cybersecurity must be at the core of this transformation. With growing volumes of data moving online, robust protection against cyber threats is critical. Locally-hosted cloud platforms offer a strategic advantage—they address concerns around data sovereignty, reduce latency and enable compliance with national regulations. To build trust and resilience, providers must prioritize secure-by-design systems, while policymakers ensure strong but innovation-friendly oversight.

Encouragingly, credible players are beginning to shape Pakistan’s cloud ecosystem, with several platforms already in operation or nearing launch. Zong has recently entered this space with the introduction of Z SAIS Cloud Platform, designed to meet the evolving needs of B2B customers with a secure, scalable and business-ready cloud solution. Offering over 40 services with flexible pricing in PKR, USD and RMB, it reflects the growing demand for localized, enterprise-grade platforms. While the local cloud market remains largely untapped, its potential is undeniable. Global forecasts project the public cloud market to surpass $1.13 billion by 2025 and Pakistan is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to this growth. Recognizing the foundational role cloud computing plays in shaping the country’s digital future, the government introduced the Cloud-First Policy in 2022, spearheaded by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

This marked a pivotal step toward building a cloud-powered economy. With strong support from the telecommunications sector, these efforts can accelerate national digitization and enable businesses to modernize and compete on a global scale. What’s next? With most key business players concentrated in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the immediate focus is on establishing regional availability zones to deliver seamless services across these hubs.

The government is also leveraging these services to realize its vision of a ‘Digital Pakistan’ and break down infrastructure barriers that hinder progress. By working in collaboration with locally-hosted cloud services, the government will be able to develop customized tools to enable better governance and provision of digitized services ranging from education to maintenance of law and order. In the digital era, data is the new oil and cloud infrastructure is the refinery. Pakistan doesn’t just need access; it needs its own refinery, built for its people and powered by its potential. As the industry grows to accommodate more cloud service providers, that refinery might just be within reach.

—The writer is Head of Business Solutions at Zong (Executive Director GCSS), with over 20 years of experience in telecom and enterprise solutions.