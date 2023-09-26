iPhone 11 still remained famous four years later after its release. Apple phone was powered by A13 Bionic chip, which offered improved performance and energy efficiency compared to the previous generation.

Mobile phones have become the central hub of people’s lives as millions spend most of their time consuming content online, capturing memories, and interacting with the world. Amid the growing market of mobile phones, Apple devices stand out among its rivals, courtesy of its tough hardware and user-friendly interface.

From digital creators to corporate class individuals, Apple phones are becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of these phones, it impacted the price, as several devices, especially high-end devices now come with massive taxation.

iPhones are obviously expensive, especially in countries like Pakistan, where authorities come with stern legislation to impose heavy taxes. With huge demand, the cost of iPhones is flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including the iPhone 11 are now popular among those who are not able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

The government slapped several taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 11 PTA Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 11 Rs94,280 iPhone 11 Pro Rs120,680 iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs124,360

iPhone 11 Tax With ID Card