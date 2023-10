The silver rate in Pakistan for a single tola was traded at Rs2,301 here on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The 10 grams of Silver rate in Pakistan on the 10th of October 2023 was quoted at Rs1973.

latest silver rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Faisalabad are mentioned here.

Pakistan Observer presented you latest and up-to-date Silver Prices in Pakistan.

Silver Rates in Pakistan (Last 5 Days)