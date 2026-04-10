Invincibles, Stars advance to Women’s T20 Tournament Final

On conclusion of the group stage, Invincibles and Stars advanced to the National Women’s T20 Tournament final by securing first and second position on the points table.

On Friday, Invincibles secured a 10-wicket win over Conquerors in the National Women’s T20 Tournament match at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground. In the second match of the day, Strikers defeated Challengers by eight wickets at Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

Conquerors who needed a win to qualify for the final posted 150 for seven in their allotted 20 overs after opting to bat first. Yusra Amir top-scored with an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, striking six fours and a six, while Samiya Afsar contributed 32 off 19 balls, hitting five fours. Mahnoor Zaib claimed three wickets, while Noreen Yaqoob picked up two wickets.

In reply, Invincibles achieved the target without losing a wicket in 15.1 overs. Gull Feroza scored an unbeaten 76 off 43 balls, which included 14 fours. Captain Muneeba Ali registered her fourth half-century of the tournament, remaining unbeaten on 72 off 49 balls, laced with 11 fours.

Challengers, after opting to bat first, were bowled out for 93 in 18 overs against Strikers. Captain Diana Baig top-scored with 25 off 27 balls, hitting two fours. Nashra Sundhu returned figures of three for 17 in four overs, while Rabia Rani, Tasmia Rubab and Zaib-un-Nisa claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Strikers chased down the target in 9.5 overs. Saira Jabeen top-scored with an 18-ball 36, which included four fours and two sixes, while Sadaf Shamas made 34 off 21 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes. Syeda Masooma Zehra picked up two wickets for the losing side.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, Invincibles and Stars finished first and second on the points table, respectively and will feature in the final on Sunday, April 12, at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground, with the first ball to be bowled at 10 am.

The third-place play-off between Conquerors and Strikers will be played at the LCCA Ground on Saturday, April 11, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 10 am.