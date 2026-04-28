Here’s How US-Iran War is redrawing Global Order, and Oil is Just the Beginning

DUBAI – The global energy and geopolitical circles are looking closely at UAE’s exit from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) amid Iran–US tensions and their broader regional fallout.
OPEC, which was formed in the 1960s to coordinate oil production among member states, long played a central role in stabilizing global crude markets. Starting with five founding members, it later expanded into a powerful coalition controlling an estimated 36% of global crude oil production and nearly 80% of the world’s proven oil reserves. Its system relies on coordinated output limits designed to manage prices and prevent extreme volatility.
UAE, being one of OPEC’s high-capacity producers, has grown increasingly frustrated with production restrictions that limit its ability to expand output. The reported decision to break away from the cartel, if confirmed, would mark one of the most significant ruptures in the organization’s modern history.
Market observers suggest that such a move could dramatically reshape global oil dynamics. Freed from OPEC quotas, the UAE would theoretically be able to increase production, potentially intensifying competition in global energy markets and putting downward pressure on prices for consumers.
However, analysts also warn of serious risks. A fragmented oil-producing landscape could trigger heightened price volatility, disrupt coordinated supply management, and weaken one of the world’s most influential energy alliances. There are also concerns that other member states could reconsider their own positions, potentially accelerating a broader unraveling of OPEC’s cohesion.
Beyond economics, some commentators are framing this development as part of a larger geopolitical realignment unfolding in the shadow of escalating Iran–US War, suggesting that a new regional security and energy architecture may be emerging, with long-term consequences for global stability.
These claims remain unverified and are being widely discussed rather than officially confirmed, but if true, they could signal one of the most dramatic shifts in global energy politics in decades.
The war, which started in February 2026, severely disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of global oil flows, causing what analysts describe as a maritime choke crisis. This also pushed Brent crude prices above $100–120 per barrel at times, triggered supply shortages, and created extreme market volatility. A fragile ceasefire failed to stabilize the situation, as negotiations remain deadlocked over Iran’s nuclear program, missile capabilities, and maritime access, while regional escalation risks persist.
Against this backdrop, the UAE’s announcement to leave OPEC marks one of the most significant breaks in the organization’s history. The timing is seen as important, since war-driven shipping constraints already limit the immediate ability to flood markets, reducing short-term impact while maximizing long-term independence.
In the near term, global oil prices will continue to be dominated by geopolitical risk rather than supply policy changes.
Looking further ahead, once the conflict ends and the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens, the global oil system could undergo major restructuring. Increased output from the UAE, alongside returning Iranian and Gulf supplies, could create oversupply conditions and push prices downward, potentially triggering intense competition among exporters.
UAE’s exit also weakens OPEC+ cohesion, raising the risk of further fragmentation as other producers reassess their positions and Saudi Arabia may be forced into more aggressive market defense strategies.
Without strong cartel coordination, oil markets are likely to become more volatile, with sharper price swings driven by geopolitical events and demand shifts. At the same time, Gulf states may accelerate diversification into renewables and hydrogen as they prepare for a less stable oil future.
UAE exits OPEC, OPEC+: What does this mean for Global Oil Market?