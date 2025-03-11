Intellectual terrorism: Silent threat to national growth

INTELLECTUAL growth is a structured process that involves critical thinking, knowledge acquisition, skill development and innovation.

A well-developed intellectual process enables individuals to analyze problems, create solutions and contribute to economic and social progress.

This growth is nurtured through education, research and industry collaborations, helping individuals adapt to advancements and improve national productivity.

However, when intellectual capabilities are not properly fostered, societies suffer from stagnation, misinformation and ideological manipulation.

This phenomenon, known as intellectual terrorism, refers to the deliberate distortion, suppression, or misuse of knowledge for personal, political, or economic gains.

Teachers play a key role in developing intellectual capacity by fostering critical thinking, creativity and analytical skills.

Effective educators encourage students to question, reason and innovate, allowing them to become productive members of society.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, poor teaching methodologies, lack of continuous training and outdated curricula hinder intellectual development.

Many institutions emphasize rote learning over analytical skills, resulting in graduates who lack problem-solving abilities.

In a knowledge-driven economy, intellectual strength is directly linked to skill development.

Advanced nations prioritize research, technology-driven education and skill-building programs to maintain a competitive workforce.

However, Pakistan’s weak project-based learning culture and inadequate technical training create a gap between industry needs and graduate skills, forcing industries to rely on foreign expertise.

Education must integrate modern teaching methods, practical learning and technological advancements to meet global industry standards.

A vital aspect of teacher capacity building is micro-teaching methodology, where educators train in small, controlled environments before managing full classrooms.

This technique enhances teaching skills, student engagement and subject comprehension.

To ensure quality education, job allocation should not rely solely on degrees.

Instead, teachers should undergo practical assessments to evaluate their skills.

Those who do not meet the required standards should be enrolled in microteaching programs to refine their skills before full-time employment.

Intellectual terrorism is a self-perpetuating cycle caused by poor education policies, weak industry-academia collaboration and unskilled educators.

This cycle is sustained by: Poor visionary educational reforms, very slow adaptation to modern learning models, Weak engagement with academia, causing a disconnect between graduates and job markets.

Students & Society: Confusion due to contradictory ideologies and lack of direction.

This stagnation leads to unemployment, economic decline and social instability.

Without proper education engineering, knowledge remains fragmented or misused, making policy-making ineffective and industry growth slow.

The failure to retain intellectual talent has led to mass migration of skilled professionals.

According to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, 625,000 Pakistanis left in 2019, 225,000 in 2020, 288,000 in 2021, 832,339 in 2022 and over 950,000 in 2023.

Most included doctors, engineers and IT professionals seeking better opportunities abroad due to low wages, job shortages and lack of innovation opportunities.

This brain drain weakens Pakistan’s economy, leaving industries struggling while foreign economies benefit.

To counter intellectual terrorism, a strategic approach is essential.

Educational engineering should modernize curricula with AI, robotics and business innovation.

Teacher training programs must enhance instructional quality, while industry-academia collaboration should promote internships, research and startups.

Social engineering must foster critical thinking and entrepreneurship.

Investing in green technology, digital transformation and biotechnology will create sustainable jobs.

Without urgent reforms, Pakistan risks intellectual stagnation and reliance on foreign expertise.

—The writer is PhD Scholar, Public Health Specialist/Gold Medal Innovation Lecturer/Community Medicine Department, Rawalpindi.

([email protected])