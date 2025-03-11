Avoiding pen-killer practices in higher education

THE higher education sector in Pakistan faces multiple challenges, including inadequate funding for research in emerging and leading areas as well as a lack of scholarships for developing human resources in these fields.

There is also a pressing need to upgrade laboratories, equipment and materials for conducting scientific experiments.

Administrative or bureaucratic hurdles within universities further obstruct the execution of research projects and other academic processes.

Among the most detrimental of these are the “pen-killer practices”—practices that stifle academic growth, discourage research and hinder the development of quality graduates.

These practices create an environment where faculty and students struggle to achieve their objectives and fail to realize their full potential.

Addressing these hurdles is crucial, as they undermine Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress and its global academic standing.

The foremost “Pen-Killer” practice today is the shortage of funds.

Public sector universities require substantial support from federal and provincial governments to fulfill their institutional objectives outlined in the University Act or Charter.

The lack of funding is transforming higher education institutions into degree-awarding colleges, focusing primarily on teaching and learning, which only covers the theoretical aspect of qualifications.

Graduates produced through this system lack applied skills and remain uncertain about the practical use of their knowledge.

Research generates new insights based on core knowledge and the latest trends, addressing national and international issues to develop appropriate actions or policies.

A sustainable funding model, lasting at least ten years with specific targets and annual reviews for each university, is crucial.

This approach will guide universities in the right direction and establish a merit-based system.

Due to insufficient funding over the past 5-6 years, highly skilled faculty are leaving for jobs in the Gulf and other countries.

In this regard, like consumer financing is promoted by the various banks, similar funding schemes can be developed with different options in terms of interest for institutions and individuals.

It will compel them to work on those themes that are practical and can be translated into commercial products or services.

The industries, companies, and other business organizations in the locality of the universities be advised to contribute some portion of their corporate social responsibility to it, and in turn, universities will offer their research and development infrastructure and expertise for their research.

It is also observed that multiple organizations are offering research funding as per their federal or provincial authority.

Many universities submit the same project to federal as well as to provincial institutions and get it approved.

Only one lab is established and progress is shown to both entities at different times by meeting their requirements.

This scenario requires a single portal for all such grants which will not only detect duplication but also will stop duplication of the same project in different universities.

To address this, all higher education-related funding opportunities be shared with the academic & research committee at the Higher Education Commission with their institutional representative.

A regular bi-annual or quarterly meeting of such committee be held to review applications and measure the progress.

Much of the progress can be monitored through the use of automation.

Another major pen-killer practice is restricting universities from collaborating with different organizations for academic, research or co-curricular activities.

The overregulation stops them from sharing knowledge and experience with peers in the country and outside.

The studies show that diversity always helps in generating new ideas and helps in sharing good practices.

A faculty member who has a regular teaching load as well as he is expected to carry out collaboration is demotivated when an enabling environment is not provided.

He has to manage all necessary institutional as well as government approvals required for the collaborative activity, event, etc.

There is a need to have a facilitating section in the Universities and a help desk that may carry out necessary approvals.

The unjustified workload distribution is also a major pen-killer practice that needs to be addressed.

The balance in the teaching, administration, and research activities for the faculty members will help them to become more productive.

The balance will motivate them to generate a positive momentum in the Universities and as a result, it will help them to excel in their domain for achieving institutional objectives.

Similarly, the incentives for best faculty performers can help to motivate them to carry out academic and research activities with more interest.

It is a time to provide more funding to the Universities which are breeding places for knowledge and wisdom.

These are like an intellectual border where youth arrive for learning and most of the non-state actors want to cross and exploit them.

It is time to engage our youth in learning and research activities for socioeconomic development.

— The writer is Director, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

([email protected])