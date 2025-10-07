Inquiry initiated into deceptive marketing in Pakistan’s real estate sector

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has initiated an inquiry into deceptive marketing practices in the real estate sector.

The decision is based on extensive data and intelligence gathered by the CCP’s Market Intelligence Unit (MIU) and the Office of Fair Trade (OFT), which revealed widespread misrepresentation by various housing societies and developers.

The inquiry would specifically target projects falsely claiming to be located within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) or registered with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), despite being situated outside its jurisdiction.

The CCP has called upon all stakeholders, including consumers, investors, and overseas Pakistanis, to assist the Commission by submitting any available evidence, documents, or promotional materials that can support the inquiry. Complaints and proofs may be submitted through the CCP’s Online Complaint Portal.

Initial analysis conducted by the CCP indicates that several housing societies and real estate projects have engaged in deceptive practices, including:

1-Misrepresenting project location by using the name “Islamabad” for developments actually situated in Rawalpindi, Attock, Taxila, and Murree

2-Falsely claiming regulatory approvals, NOCs, or affiliation with CDA

3-Using fake images, digital renderings, or exaggerated portrayals of development

4-Providing false assurances of utilities such as electricity, gas, and water, or amenities like schools, hospitals, and community centres that do not exist in approved plans

5-Employing unauthorised endorsements, celebrity testimonials, and misleading instalment plans with hidden charges

6-Promising unrealistically high returns on investment in unapproved or non-existent projects.

The CCP emphasised that such practices mislead buyers and investors, particularly overseas Pakistanis, distort competition, and undermine consumer trust.

Deceptive marketing constitutes a violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, and undertakings found guilty may face penalties of up to PKR 75 million or 10% of annual turnover. Continued violations may also result in further legal and corrective measures to safeguard public interest.