Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said on Sunday that a locally-manufactured injection, allegedly causing loss of vision in several patients in Punjab, had been recalled from the market while a case been registered against the suppliers.

A day earlier, Saturday, the Punjab government had formed a five-member committee to probe the loss of eyesight among patients after allegedly being administered locally manufactured injection “Avastin” at different hospitals in the province. The committee is headed by the King Edward Medical University Dr Asad Aslam Khan as convener and comprising Director General (DG) Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Mayo Hospital’s Dr Muhammad Moin, Lahore General Hospital’s Dr Tayyaba and Services Hospital’s Prof Dr Mohsin as members.

According to reports, diabetic patients in Lahore, Kasur, and Jhang districts were administered Avastin injections to address retinal damage. However, these injections led to severe infections, ultimately resulting in the loss of eyesight of approximately 12 patients, including the brother of senior PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor and his friend.