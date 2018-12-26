AT long last, someone has realized the need to have a proper and comprehensive industrial policy as, according to Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood the Government is working on a policy of industrialization that will focus on engineering, chemical, information technology and agriculture sectors. Addressing members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, he said that many industrial units were closed over the last decade and the country’s exports dropped from $25 to 20 billion, which is a clear indication we ignored our manufacturing sector that is deemed necessary for wealth and job creation.

At the time of partition, Pakistan was primarily a supplier of raw material – cotton was the major crop in West Pakistan and jute in East Pakistan and both the commodities were sent to Bombay and Calcutta for ginning/weaving and processing. Pakistan’s first industrial policy, unveiled in 1948, rightly pointed out that the most striking feature of the country’s present economy is the marked contrast between its vast natural resources and its extreme industrial backwardness. In the initial years, the country laid focus on manufacturing and as a result it witnessed growth rate of manufacturing that was unmatched by many countries. However, in subsequent years, we lost the momentum, investment squeezed and nationalization of the 70s played havoc with the process of industrialization as it badly shook the confidence of investors. In contrast, we opted for privatization afterwards and as a consequence the money that should have gone for setting up of new units ended up in buying public sector entities. Given the abundant availability of raw material and human resource, the country should have scaled zenith of agricultural and industrial production but that has not happened mainly because either there were no saner policies at all or there was lack of consistency, which still persists. Things can change if we materialize the concept of industrial zones under the framework of CPEC at the earliest by removing hurdles and urging provincial governments and other related organizations to provide necessary facilities there; opting for value addition in a big way; harnessing potential in IT and Telecom; adapting modern techniques of farming; laying emphasis on import substitution and investing meaningfully on research and development. The Minister has the necessary background and vision to translate these and other ideas into reality and we hope he would do so without wasting further time.

