ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday kick started a multinational air drills, Indus Shields 2023 at an operation air base in the country.

Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi attended the opening ceremony as Chief Guest

Addressing the participants, he said the exercise would prove to be a step forward to promote brotherly relations amongst the leading air powers of the region.

Air forces of 14 nations – Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary – are participating in the air exercise in Pakistan.