HYDERABAD – New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs in the sixth match of World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chasing a target of 323 runs, Netherlands was all out on 223 runs in 46.3 overs.

Colin Ackerman was the top scorer with 69 runs. Scott Edwards scored 30 and Engelbrecht 29 runs.

Mitchell Santner bagged five wickets, Matt Henry three and Ravindra one wicket.

Mitchell Santner was named player of the match.

After put in to bat first, New Zealand scored 322/7 in 50 overs.

Will Young was the top scorer with 70 runs. Tom Latham scored 53 runs, Rachin Ravindra 51, Daryl Mitchell 48, Mitchell Santner 36, Devon Conway 32 and Matt Henry 10.

Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe bagged two wickets each while Bas de Leede got one wicket.

Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.