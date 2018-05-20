India’s water aggression

INDIA is sticking to its intransigence and going ahead with its water aggression policy against Pakistan with the aim to inflict maximum damage to the neighbouring country’s economy and its agriculture sector. By inaugurating Kishenganga Dam on Saturday, Modi has once again proved that it is using water as a weapon to leave Pakistan high and dry and turn it into a desert.

Raising serious concerns over inauguration of the controversial project Pakistan said on Friday that without the resolution of the dispute the attempt is tantamount to violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said despite several rounds of bilateral negotiations as well mediations under the auspices of the World Bank, India continued with the construction of the project. This intransigence, he said, on part of India clearly threatens the sanctity of the Treaty. The IWT was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between the two countries with the help of the World Bank but in an open water aggression, India has almost made the treaty redundant and dysfunctional. It is unfortunate that India has not only openly threatened to stop flow of the rivers but had also planned or constructed a number of dams on the Western rivers that were allotted to Pakistan under the treaty. It is lamentable that our authorities concerned mostly remained oblivious and only wake up from slumber when the India had already built or made all the preparations for the construction of dams. Fair distribution of water between India and Pakistan had immense importance not only for the survival and livelihood of people, but also peace in this region. As the country is already faced with serious water shortages due to non-construction of water reservoirs, it is time for our authorities concerned to go beyond mere issuing statements and forcefully take up the matter with the World Bank in order to deflect India from building more hydropower projects such as Kishenganga which will minimize the flow of water to Pakistan to such a level that agriculture of Pakistan would be devastated. It is also time for the World Bank to fulfil its responsibility and obligations on the matter and establish mediator court so that this issue can be resolved forever.

